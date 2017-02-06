Blaine police reports

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 22 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a shoplifting occurred.

• On Jan. 22 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a man was arrested for theft and obstructing the legal process.

• On Jan. 23 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE, a theft of exhaust parts from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 23 in the 8900 block of Jefferson Street NE, a forced entry burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Jan. 23 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE, U-Haul reported that a six-foot-by-12-foot trailer should have been returned by its renter 30 days ago but never was. U-Haul wanted to report this as a theft.

• On Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Jan. 23 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting. He initially got away, but was found at his home.

• On Jan. 24 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for stealing from Herberger’s.

• On Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Quincy Boulevard NE, jewelry and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 25 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for stealing from Cub Foods.

• On Jan. 26 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE, a theft of gasoline from parked vehicles was reported.

• On Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE, a theft of catalytic converters from a vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 27 in the 1200 block of Radisson Road NE, a daytime burglary of an occupied home was reported.

• On Jan. 27 in the 800 block of 95th Lane NE, a package theft was reported.

• On Jan. 27 in the 1100 block of 5th Street NE, a package theft was reported.

Assaults

• On Jan. 25 in the 9000 block of Terrace Road NE, a man was cited for assault.

DWIs

• On Jan. 27 in the 1000 block of Town Square Drive NE, a man who came to the Blaine Police Department to get finger printed was arrested for DWI.

• On Jan. 28 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of Buchanan Street NE, a man was caught tampering with a vehicle.

• On Jan. 23 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE, a woman was arrested for possession of narcotics.

• On Jan. 25 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance.