Ramsey extends Tinklenberg lobbying contract for Highway 10

The Ramsey City Council unanimously approved an extension so Elwyn Tinklenberg can continue lobbying for state and federal transportation dollars. Elwyn Tinklenberg

The newest contract is effective from Feb. 1 to June 30 and pays the Tinklenberg Group $5,000 per month for a total amount of $25,000.

While Tinklenberg said his focus for Ramsey will be on getting money for an underpass at the Ramsey Boulevard railroad crossing, he will continue to talk with state and federal elected officials about Highway 10 projects in Anoka and Coon Rapids as well.

Council Member Melody Shryock serves as a council liaison on a Highway 10 working group that includes communities along this corridor. The group is branding Highway 10 as the “Greater Minnesota Gateway” since this state road is used by people heading to and from communities outside the Twin Cities who choose not to use Interstate 94.

Shryock said the working group is focusing on completing improvements at the Highway 10 intersections of Fairoak and Thurston avenues, but the city of Ramsey has stated it will look at rail safety funding sources to complete projects on Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard.

“At our last meeting with the group we did make it very clear and got clear approval from them that we can continue to go forward for that rail funding,” Shryock said. “It is important that we have that separation that we are looking for rail safety money now, but we continue to support the entire Highway 10 corridor project.”

Shryock noted that Anoka’s Fairoak project recently got approval for a $7 million grant from the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board.

An overpass at the Foley Boulevard railroad tracks also got a $7 million grant approved by TAB.

These two projects were part of 58 projects TAB allocated $208 million for on Jan. 18.

Another Coon Rapids rail crossing project on Hanson Boulevard has also been included in Gov. Mark Dayton’s bonding bill. It listed under a “rail grade separation” category.

“We’re trying to add Ramsey Boulevard underpass to that list of projects,” Tinklenberg told the Ramsey City Council.

Ramsey also recently applied for $11 million from the Federal Highway Administration’s FASTLANE grant program. This is the city’s second attempt at trying to receive money for the Ramsey Boulevard railroad underpass, which is projected to cost $22 million to construct.

Tinklenberg told the council he knows it is frustrating that the state legislature has not passed a transportation bill, but he said there is “broad recognition” about Highway 10.

“People know immediately when we walk in the room about Highway 10 and what’s going on in Ramsey,” he said.

According to city records, the city has spent $187,400 on its lobbying contract with Tinklenberg. At the conclusion of this latest contract, the amount would be $212,400. The city also spent $5,500 to fly Tinklenberg, Mayor Sarah Strommen and Council Member John LeTourneau to Washington D.C. for two days in June 2015 to meet with U.S. senators and congressional members.

The city of Ramsey has credited Tinklenberg for his efforts in helping to secure funding for the Armstrong Boulevard project that included an interchange that also passes over the railroad tracks.

Mayor Sarah Strommen believes it is important for Ramsey to maintain a strong presence at the state capitol by retaining Tinklenberg.

“We can’t control the global nature of what’s happening,” she said. “That’s above us, but what we can control is that we are in the conversations about what is happening and I think you’ve helped us excel on that.”

