Residents rate Coon Rapids’ quality of life high in survey

Of residents responding to a survey, 72 percent rated the quality of life in Coon Rapids excellent or good, while 81 percent said the city and its neighborhoods were good places to live.

“These are pretty good numbers,” said Maria Carrillo Perez, assistant to the city manager, who gave a presentation on the survey and its results at a Coon Rapids City Council work session Jan. 10.

The Colorado-based National Research Center conducted the resident survey for the city last fall.

According to Carrillo Perez, the center has done the survey in hundreds of cities and counties across the country, including Minnesota, and it is the most widely used in the nation.

The survey serves a tool to measure a community’s quality of life, including residents’ thoughts and opinions on community characteristics, city services and community engagement, Carrillo Perez said.

The statistically valid survey was mailed to 1,500 randomly selected Coon Rapids households, split equally among the five election wards, between Sept. 9 and Oct. 28, 2016, she said.

The number of resident responses were generally the same among the five wards. Surveys returned totaled 412, a 28 percent response rate that is typical for National Research Center surveys, which produced a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent, according to Carrillo Perez.

Survey results

Almost all the responses fell within national benchmarks from other National Research Center surveys, she said.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they would recommend Coon Rapids as a place to live, and 86 percent plan to remain in the city for the next five years, Carrillo Perez said.

But only 49 percent rated Coon Rapids’ overall image excellent or good, she said.

A key finding of the survey was 9 of 10 respondents felt safe in the city, both in residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, while the highest rated city services were police, fire and emergency response, according to Carrillo Perez.

High ratings were also received for shopping opportunities in Coon Rapids, preventative health services and availability of affordable, quality health care.

Out of 266 surveys in other cities, shopping opportunities ranked 23rd highest; preventative health services ranked 29th highest compared with 209 other surveys; and affordable, quality health care 36th highest of 218 other city surveys.

“The economy is a top priority and represents an area of opportunity,” Carrillo Perez said.

Three-fourths of respondents gave excellent or good ratings to the overall quality of city services, which is very similar to the 2012 survey, and better than the county (66 percent) and federal governments (45 percent), while 6 in 10 favorably compared the value of services for city taxes paid, according to Carrillo Perez.

Lowest-rated services were street repair and traffic signal timing, Carrillo Perez said.

Low ratings were also received on ease of public transportation, employment opportunities and opportunities to attend cultural, arts or music activities, while only 45 percent gave an excellent or good rating to sense of community (participation in community events and organizations), Carrillo Perez said.

The survey included seven special-interest questions posed by the city. One focused on resident priorities for six specific projects and activities to be addressed in the next five years, with street reconstruction and infrastructure improvements emerging as the top priority, Coon Rapids Boulevard development a close second and industrial development and job growth in third place, according to the survey results.

But when respondents were asked to select the single highest priority to be addressed, the survey results showed Coon Rapids Boulevard development in the top spot at 39 percent, street reconstruction and infrastructure improvements second at 26 percent, and industrial development and job growth third at 16 percent.

The other three projects and activities listed in the survey were additional housing options, city beautification, including landscaping and mowing, and development in other commercial areas.

Residents were also asked to write in their comments on potential quality of life improvements, and 24 percent of those responding listed commercial (restaurants and retail) and housing development; 22 percent parks, trails and green spaces; and 15 percent safety and code enforcement.

Interpretation

Council members’ discussion included determining how much the Coon Rapids survey results deviated from the national benchmarks – “how much better or worse,” said Council Member Jennifer Geisler.

And Geisler was concerned about what she called a “disconnect” between the 70 to 80 percent responses that indicated that Coon Rapids was a great place to live, while only 49 percent thought positively about the city’s overall image.

“There are some underlying perceptions,” she said.

She would like staff to obtain National Research Center surveys in other Minnesota cities and compare the responses, Geisler said.

Council Member Brad Greskowiak said he would like to work on the city image issue.

“A lot of it is education and increasing awareness,” said Council Member Bill Kiecker.

According to Mayor Jerry Koch, the survey results are an affirmation of what he hears from people in the city.

“I don’t think we heard anything new,” said Council Member Steve Wells. “It’s much the same as other surveys over the years.”

A surprise to council member was the low rating for opportunities to attend cultural, arts and music activities.

It was pointed out that both Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Coon Rapids High School present theater and concerts, plus the Coon Rapids Arts Commission sponsors summer and winter concert series.

“These survey results will be helpful as staff and council continue to prioritize issues and make key decisions in the coming years,” Carrillo Perez said.

As part of the survey, the city included an opt-in online component, but those responses were not included in the results presented to the council, she said.

The survey cost the city $13,860, which was less than the $18,000 estimated, with money coming from the 2016 budget, according to Carrillo Perez.

The last citizen survey, conducted by Decision Resources Inc., which took place in 2012, came with a price tag “north of $20,000,” Carrillo Perez said.