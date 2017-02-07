Coon Rapids wrestling improves to 6-0 in conference duals

The Coon Rapids wrestling team, pictured here on Dec. 22, defeated Elk River on Feb. 2 to improve to 6-0 in Northwest Suburban Conference duals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

After a week off, the Cardinal wrestling team got back in action with four duals this past week. Feb. 2 was a conference dual versus Elk River and Feb. 4 Coon Rapids competed at the Blaine Duals.

Feb. 2 was Senior Night for the Cardinals as they honored their nine seniors and battled it out against the Elks. These two teams met in early December and the Cardinals won 61-9, but the Elks were missing 11 starters, so the Cardinals knew they would be facing a much different team.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 27-0 lead off the strength of winning the first five weights, four by pins. Coon Rapids didn’t hold up and came away with a 58-24 win. A highlight of the night was getting pins from all four starting seniors. The win puts the Cardinals at 6-0 in the conference and 18-5 overall on the season.

Two days later, Coon Rapids entered the Blaine Duals looking to earn their second tournament championship of the season. Standing in the way was No. 10 ranked Eagan and No. 8 ranked Hutchinson.

Starting off, the Cardinals defeated Rosemount 55-9, winning 12 of 14 matches. In the semifinals, it was a rematch of last year’s finals against Eagan. The Wildcats downed the Cardinals 43-12.

In the third place match, Coon Rapids faced off against a tough Milaca team. The match went back and forth, but the Cardinals prevailed by a score of 38-32. The Cardinals’ Jon Svobodny, David Wiser, Spencer Howe and Tim Mandyck all ended the weekend 4-0.

Coon Rapids travels to Anoka on Feb. 10 to wrestle the Tornadoes for the Northwest Suburban Conference title.