County advances money for repairs at fairgrounds

Up to $75,000 to repair two buildings at the Anoka County Fairgrounds will be advanced to the Anoka County Fair Board by the Anoka County Board.

The unanimous board action Jan. 24 was made following recommendations by County Administrator Jerry Soma and the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee.

According to Soma, through an arrangement with the fair board, the county has annually provided $15,000 to maintain the buildings at the fairgrounds, which are county property, but if a building needs major repairs and the fair board does not have the funds available, it has requested the county give an advancement of the $15,000.

Two buildings at the fairgrounds are currently in need of repair: the 4-H building and the chapel, Soma said.

The 4-H building’s roof and two walls need to be replaced with insulation added at the time the roof is replaced, he told the board.

When the chapel was moved to the fairgrounds a number of years ago, the roof was taken off, moved in two different pieces and patches were placed on the trusses to put the roof back on, according to Soma.

The patches have started to loosen, causing the walls to bow out, while the shingles are worn out and the soffits are rotten, Soma said.

“The two buildings are in disrepair,” said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the finances and capital improvements committee and, along with Commissioner Jim Kordiak, is a member of the board’s Fairgrounds Advisory Committee.

The chapel has safety issues and the 4-H building, where 4-H kids show off their projects, has a water infiltration problem, Look said.

Estimates of $30,000 for each repair are 2 years old, which is why the recommendation is up to $75,000 in funding from the county, he said.

The alternative is for the fair board to take out a mortgage and then have to pay both mortgage and interest costs, according to Look.

“The County Board has a good relationship with the fair board and advancing the money will avoid that for very much needed repairs,” Look said.

The fair board runs a tight ship, but does not have the financial ability to cover the expense of projects like these, he said.

According to Soma, the $75,000 would be considered an advance on the $15,000 annual allotment to the fair board.

This has been done in the past and the fair board has a balance of $42,508 from prior advancements, Soma told the board.

Soma is also recommending that the county’s facilities department review the buildings at the fairgrounds to determine what future repairs are needed and the cost estimates for those repairs, at which point the County Board could review whether or not to change its $15,000 a year policy.