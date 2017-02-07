Guy F. Bartolain, age 69 of Vadnais Heights, formerly of Anoka, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and children on February 1, 2017, after his courageous 7 year battle against prostate cancer, five of which were stage IV.

Guy worked for 35 years as a school psychologist in Anoka-Hennepin School District #11. He was passionate about photography and adored his four grandchildren.

Survived by wife of 46 years, Elaine; children, Jayson (Kerry), Sara (Eric) Nemeth; grandchildren, William, Sophia, Sydney and Easton; brothers, Cliff (Barb), Bruce (Ildy); aunt, Lynette Garland; cousin, Patty Garland; mother-in-law, Janis Halverson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family would like to thank Dr. Vladimir Hugec, Bruce Anderson, CNP and staff at MN Oncology, Dr. Eugene Kwon at Mayo Clinic and Allina Health Hospice. Memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic Prostate Cancer Research, Dr. Eugene Kwon.

Memorial services have been held.