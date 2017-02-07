Life Looking Back for Feb. 3

Strike settlement approved

Blaine City Council took official action Thursday and agreed to a settlement of a strike by the city’s public works and public utilities employees represented by Local 49 Operating Engineers.

– 40 years ago, Feb. 4, 1977

SLP holds firm on local rule for charitable gambling permit

The Spring Lake Park City Council is holding firm to an informal policy it has set for itself in recent decisions concerning charitable gambling in the city. Sharon Griegel, the area coordinator for Multiple Sclerosis Society, appeared before the council again Monday night, to appeal a decision made two months ago by the city, that denies the organization to run pull tabs at the Dri Dock, a non-alcoholic bar on Highway 10.

– 30 years ago, Feb. 6, 1987

Former SLP city accountant pleads guilty to theft

A former Spring Lake Park city accountant, accused of swindling the city out of $35,000 over a 35-month period, has pleaded guilty to theft by swindle in Anoka County District Court. Kevin Lee Jensen, of Plymouth, had earlier admitted the theft, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

– 20 years ago, Jan. 31, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.