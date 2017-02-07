Marjorie Ann Portnoff, 88 was born in Anoka, Minn., but spent the majority of her life in San Carlos, Calif.

She passed away February 4, 2017 in Placentia, Calif.

She is survived by her husband, Alexei; daughter, Deena; son-in-law, Scott; and her two grandchildren Natasha and Brandon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Marjorie’s name.