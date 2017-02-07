SLP swimming and diving team finishes regular season 9-1

Joe Privratsky led Spring Lake Park to a 99-84 win against Andover on Feb. 2. The Panthers finished the regular season third overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference. (Submitted Photos)

The Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving team swam its last dual meet of the season on Feb. 2 against Andover. Both teams finished their respective sides of the conference in second place, leaving them to battle for third overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Spring Lake Park came out victorious with a 99-84 win over the Huskies.

Starting the road to victory were Jake Wallace, Joe Privratsky, Andrew Ullman and Payton Killian, who teamed together to win the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:43.73.

The rest of the team followed that win with first place finishes in the 200 free (Nick Grivna, 1:53.32), 200 IM (Logan Shafer, 2:06.78), 50 free (P. Killian, 23.45), 100 free (P. Killian, 51.34), 100 backstroke (J. Wallace, 58.21) and 100 breaststroke (J. Privratsky, 1:04.23).

SLP also took first in both the 200 free and 400 free relays.

The 200 free was comprised of Grivna, Shafer, Privratsky and Jeremiah Pollesch with a winning time of 1:37.60. The 400 free relay win was achieved by Grivna, Wallace, Killian and Ullman in 3:29.56. Jake Wallace

Hosam El-Hammamy of Andover touched the wall first in the 100 fly with a time of 55.94. His teammate Austin Crawford won the 500 free with a 5:08.93. Andover’s Stephen Ayim won the diving event with 279 points.

The Panthers finished the season 9-1, and are preparing for the junior varsity conference tournament on Feb. 11 at Elk River’s VandenBerge Middle School. The Section 5AA meet is Feb. 23-25 at Minnetonka East Middle School.

Coach Greg Kugler commented, “This year’s team has been strong in every event all season and been very competitive in every competition. The boys are looking forward to their end-of-the-year tournament swims.”