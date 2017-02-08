Andover, developer compromise on slope of dirt stockpile

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

After more discussion on slope steepness for a dirt stockpile, the Andover City Council Jan. 17 reached a compromise with the developer.

Hanson Builders, Inc. is constructing 13 single-family homes on custom-graded lots in The Preserve at Oak View at 16473 Crosstown Blvd. NW. This home builder is working with Landform Professional Services on the development.

The development team was seeking an interim use permit from Andover to store up to 4,000 cubic yards of soil.

The council had no problem with the amount of material requested, but tabled action at its Jan. 3 meeting.

Landform thought Andover city staff’s requirement for the steepness of the slope was too shallow and thus would lead to them being able to store less material on the site which ultimately would mean more truck trips into the property when additional soil was needed.

“I just want to get this one done and I want to show businesses we’re willing to try to accommodate their unique development,” Mayor Julie Trude said.

Andover City Engineer and Public Works Director David Berkowitz said the city’s standard for dirt stockpiles is a 3:1 slope. This means that the elevation would drop one foot, every three feet.

Landform provided documentation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that showed this agency allowed a 1.5:1 slope for companies digging trenches.

“I understand there’s been a precedent. I understand staff wants to be consistent. It’s our opinion that a 3 to 1 slope is overly cautious,” Lazan said.

Lazan said there could be times when the stockpile has a 3:1 slope, but he said they would not have a backhoe or bulldozer on-site all the time to level out the areas where a Bobcat pulled dirt from.

Council Member Sheri Bukkila pointed out that Landform would still need to make sure the correct slope was maintained even in an active area.

Ultimately, the council decided that Landform and Hanson Builders could have a 2:1 slope in the areas of the stockpile being worked on. But any area of the stockpile that has nothing happening on it for at least 30 days must have a 3:1 slope.

