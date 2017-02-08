Andover native Trunzo competes in Red Bull Crashed Ice race

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Amanda Trunzo, who competed in the Red Bull Crashed Ice race on Feb. 3 and 4 in St. Paul, is in first place in the 2016/2017 Ice Cross Downhill World Championship standings. (Photo by Craig A. Mullenbach –with permission from Red Bull Media House)

Amanda Trunzo, who played high school hockey for three seasons at Andover High School and now lives in Blaine, competed in the Red Bull Crashed Ice race on Feb. 3 and 4 in St. Paul. Trunzo advanced to the final round, but crashed and did not finish.

However, she remains in first place in the 2016/2017 Ice Cross Downhill World Championship standings.

Described as the fastest sport on skates, ice cross downhill involves athletes skating down an ice track filled with drops, quick turns and gaps at speeds of up to 80 km/h. World Championship points are up for grabs at each of the stops and the competitor who skates through the season with the most points accumulated after the races is crowned World Champion. (Photo by Craig A. Mullenbach –with permission from Red Bull Media House)

Trunzo took first place in a race in late December in Finland.

After the St. Paul event, Trunzo is in first place with 2,300 points, ahead of Canada’s Jacqueline Legere with 1,810 points.

Trunzo finished her high school hockey career at Benilde-St. Margaret’s after playing at Andover for three years. She went on to play college hockey at Dartmouth College from 2007-2011. She is tied for 17th on the college’s all-time points list with 127. (Photo by Craig A. Mullenbach –with permission from Red Bull Media House)

