Capstone presents plan for Ramsey project

At the Jan. 5 Ramsey Planning Commission meeting, Capstone Homes presented a concept of a 334-home development.

Capstone Homes has a purchase agreement with the Pearson family to buy 88 acres for $1,465,500, according to Patrick Brama, Ramsey’s economic development coordinator. The deal only closes if Capstone receives the approvals it needs from the city to make the project happen.

The land is north of Highway 10 and on the west side of Puma Street. The Links at Northfork Golf Course is just west of this development.

The plan includes a mix of different housing styles and lot sizes.

“It creates a de facto master plan we can rely on in the future,” Community Development Director Tim Gladhill said to the Planning Commission.

Although the 88-acre parcel includes 334 housing units, Capstone Homes showed that it would first work on the south side of the property. This first phase would include 171 homes. The north side of the property approaching Alpine Drive was marked “future phase” on Capstone’s master plan.

Steve Bohna of Capstone Homes, a Ramsey-based company, described the project for the Planning Commission.

The most narrow single family home lots would be 50 feet wide and be closest to Puma Street on the east side of the property. On the west side of the property closest to the golf course would be the 65-foot-wide single family lots, Bohna said.

Four-unit townhome buildings would be the closest homes to the railroad tracks on the south side of the property, but Bohna said Capstone Homes is planning to put in a tall, landscaped berm to provide as much buffer between the residents and the tracks as possible.

Bohna said they are proposing a berm that would be 12 feet high, but Capstone Homes still needs to complete a site grading plan. The developer would like to take all the soil it needs from the property for this berm so it does not have to be brought in by trucks.

Bohna said it is important for Capstone Homes that this development be able to meet the needs of first-time home buyers or those looking to move to a larger home or wanting to downsize.

“We want to hit all the buyers that could be coming into this area,” he said.

The master plan shows three different green spaces, highlighted by a central park that would include a pond and a small community building that could hold neighborhood events.

The neighborhood would also include a connection for residents to get to a trail that goes to Lake Itasca Park just north of Capstone’s proposed development.

Bohna said the green spaces would not include any playgrounds. These would just be areas left undeveloped so people could have some open area to recreate.

Cindy Nosan, planning commissioner, told Bohna she was glad to see this open space and shared an experience of visiting her daughter’s new neighborhood after she moved into a townhome.

“The minute they laid sod in that green space, the kids came from everywhere with their soccer balls,” Nosan said. “It was so nice to see all the kids out playing. It was a great concept.”

The commission did not have to make any recommendations to the council on Jan. 5. Specific plats for homes within this master plan will come forward in the coming months. Gladhill said in his report to the commission that construction may not start until July on any of the homes because of the review process that will be needed not only from the city but from the state and the Lower Rum River Watershed Management Organization.

The Ramsey City Council reviewed Capstone’s concept plan on Jan. 24. Council Member Chris Riley wants it be clear what the obligations are of the homeowners’ associations in this development.

“We think this is going to be a special project. We’re very excited to keep working with the city on this,” Bohna said.

