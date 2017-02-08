College promotes hope and positivity with ‘Words Looking Forward’ project

Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Art Department began an interactive installation project titled, “Words Looking Forward” on Jan. 19. Anoka-Ramsey Community College students, Sean Matson (left) and Kate Minor participate in the college Art Department’s “Words Looking Forward” project that encourages students, staff and faculty to leave a few words on a sticky note about their hopes for the future and thoughts about what will make the world a better place. Photo submitted

Students, faculty and staff were encouraged to visit the skyway between the art and music departments to share a few words about their hopes for the future and thoughts about what will make the world a better place. Sticky notes and pens were provided in order to adhere messages to the skyway wall.

“If this project can touch even one person, the whole thing will be worth it,” said Sean Matson, student at Anoka-Ramsey. “The act of placing a note with a kind message on the wall might seem small and insignificant, but it could have a profound affect on someone.”

The American Federation of Teachers sponsored a “Day of Action” on Jan. 19 in a national effort to address the safety and security of students. Each college that chose to participated had the opportunity to organize an event with complete creative control of how they wished to express their institution’s support.

“I found out about the project during the Art Club meeting and was thrilled to be a part of this act of solidarity,” said Kate Minor, student of Anoka-Ramsey. “Communicating with real words is incredibly important, especially with everyone so plugged into technology. This act of positive communication is crucial, particularly in light of recent events.”

To date, two Anoka-Ramsey Faculty members have organized events. Laurie Wolfe’s positive psychology students initiated a similar, sticky note project last semester titled “Wall of Positivity.” Laura Migliorino, Anoka-Ramsey art instructor, initiated this most recent “Words Looking Forward” project.

“The hope is for everyone on campus participate to say something positive about the future,” said Migliorino. “Some students want pancakes, others want a future free of oppression. It is important to create appropriate opportunities for political and social discourse. At our core, we are all good.”

For more information about Anoka-Ramsey’s Art Department and their upcoming projects, visit AnokaRamsey.edu/academics/departments-faculty/art/