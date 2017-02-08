Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

Maybe it’s because there’s less and less snow on the ground each day, but it doesn’t feel too shocking that tournament season is already here. The winter has been mild and the sports seasons have been enjoyable.

Sections for Nordic skiing were earlier this week with state on Feb. 16. Girls hockey sections are getting underway and wrestling and boys hockey are right around the corner.

We’ll have as many previews, recaps and photos from as many contests as we can get to. Just a reminder that not all of our content makes the newspaper. Be sure to check abcnewspapers.com for more timely, next-day recaps and photos from games.

Speaking of postseason, how about that Super Bowl? The comeback was cool. The clutch catches were neat. But nothing in Super Bowl history will ever beat Roger Goodell getting his voice on the PA system booed right out of the building and into oblivion during the trophy presentation.

Sports pettiness is just the best. Kudos, New England fans.

Jason Lilja, a Coon Rapids High School graduate, was a double winner for the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s track and field team at the Warren Bowlus Invitational in Wisconsin on Jan. 28. He won both the high jump (6-08.75 – an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark) and the long jump (a personal best leap of 22’-10.50”, which was 1.75 inches off the UMD indoor record).

Sidney Portner, from Andover, recorded her first collegiate goal for Middlebury College on Feb. 4 against Wesleyan. Middlebury won 4-2.

The Anoka gymnastics team defeated Champlin Park 143.1-141.4 on Feb. 2. Honor roll scores for Anoka were: all around – Hannah Tuomela:37.25, vault – Hannah Tuomela: 9.65, beam – Adreanna Willodson: 9.45.

Comments, complaints or story ideas for Sam? Send them to sam.herder@ecm-inc.com.