Sarah Fruzyna had seven points for Spring Lake Park on Monday in a 91-38 loss to Elk River. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Undefeated Elk River defeated the Spring Lake Park girls basketball team 91-38 Monday. The Panthers are now 3-17 overall.

Elk River had four players in double-digit points, led by¬†Gabi Haack’s 26.

Joelle Talso, Sarah Fruzyna and Jenna Murphy each had seven points for the Panthers.