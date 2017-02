Josh Ojile was one of three players to score nine points in Spring Lake Park’s 62-50 loss to Elk River. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Spring Lake Park boys basketball team lost 62-50 Monday to Elk River.

Ben Whann, Haso Subasic and Josh Ojile led the Panthers with nine points each. Walker Steward added eight points.

Jack Burger and Wyatt Morrell both poured in 24 points for Elk River, who improves to 12-7.

SLP drops to 3-15.