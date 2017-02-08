Woman, 81, bitten by K-9

A call that sent Coon Rapids Police to a residence on 2700 block of 121st Lane NW early Sunday morning (Feb. 5) led officers to believe there was a burglary in progress.

But that wasn’t the case and an 81-year-old Hmong woman, who lives next door and does not speak English, was bitten by a police K-9 and required treatment at the hospital.

The incident lit up the Coon Rapids Police Department Facebook page with many derogatory posts about the conduct of police officers and use of the K-9.

But in a statement on the Facebook page and an interview with ABC Newspapers, Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said officers were responding to a suspicious person report and under those circumstances and given the time of day, they used the correct protocols as they were believed they were interrupting a burglary in progress.

“But the outcome was bad and we are sick about what happened,” he said.

The transcript indicates a call came in from resident on 121st Lane at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 5 reporting that an unknown person in a black coat was in her backyard, then she called back a few minutes later to say she heard a loud noise outside her home and did not know where it came from.

According to Wise, the woman was home alone and was awakened by the growling of her dog, looked out the back door and then heard the noise which she thought came from her attached garage, prompting her to call 911 again.

“Dispatch personnel described her as sounding ‘very panicky,’” Wise said.

A police officer arriving at the scene reported seeing someone with a flashlight on duck into a shed in the neighboring backyard, he said.

According to the transcript, an officer outside the shed started yelling a K-9 warning at 6:55 a.m. and as a perimeter was set up, 10 to 15 more K-9 warnings were given, but the suspect remained in the shed with the flashlight turned off, giving no signs of coming out and not reacting to officers’ commands.

Ten minutes later, at 7:05 a.m., police called for an ambulance and the K-9 was sent into the shed, the transcript states.

According to Wise, when the dog went into the shed – the door was partially open but it was dark inside – a female voice began yelling, the officer called off the K-9 immediately and officers went into the shed and took custody of the woman.

“Officers were shocked because they had no idea there was a woman in the shed who did not speak English,” Wise said. “All along they believed they were dealing with a male burglary suspect, possibly armed, who was lying in wait in the shed.”

“Officers are trained to speak, clear, simple commands in the hopes that they can be understood when they are dealing with people on calls.”

Many people in the neighborhood had been awakened by the officers yelling commands and K-9 warnings and were outside their homes, Wise said.

Officers then began the task of finding out the identity of the woman and where she lived, he said.

They knocked several times on the front door of the house where the shed was located, but got no response, then they located an unlocked door, went inside and called out to see if anyone was home.

Eventually, a young male responded – he had been asleep – and identified the woman as his grandmother.

When contacted, the 29-year-old grandson had no comment and gave the name of his attorney.

A call to the attorney’s office went to voice mail and a message was left, but at deadline, no call back had been received.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite on her lower arm and wrist, Wise said.

Negative reaction to the incident began Sunday evening and a lot of it was based on false information on social media, according to Wise.

For example, there were reports that there were two dogs on the scene, not one as was the case; that the dog was sent to attack the woman because she was Asian; and that the dog stripped the woman of her clothing, Wise said.

“When the woman came out of the shed, she was wearing a coat,” he said.

There have also been some death threats on social media, Wise said. “That’s scary,” he said.

On Monday, he was interviewed by a Hmong television station in St. Paul as well as a Hmong radio station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which can be heard in the Twin Cities, Wise said.

Officers were shocked by the incident and when the K-9 officer took a taped statement from the victim, who was with her attorney, he apologized to her, according to Wise.

“It has been emotional and officers have taken it hard,” Wise said. “It is always our goal to have a safe outcome for all citizens and officers, no matter the circumstances.”

To hear the audio transcript in detail, go to the Coon Rapids Police Department Facebook page.