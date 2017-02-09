Bookkeeper accused of swindling snowmobile club out of $71,600

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A Blaine man is accused of forging 78 checks totaling $71,620 while he was working for the Sno Baron’s Snowmobile Club. James Paul Allen

James Paul Allen, 52, was arraigned Feb. 7 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of theft by swindle. He posted bail on Feb. 9 and his next court appearance is March 8.

According to the criminal complaint, the snowmobile club’s treasurer reported the suspected theft on Jan. 10. She said in early November 2016 she noticed several suspicious checks in their checking account that were written to Good Steward Bookkeeping of Minnesota, LLC, which Allen owns and operates.

She said the club hired Allen in April 2015 to do its bookkeeping work. He was given the club’s only laptop, scanner, hard drive and check stock. He was supposed to receive signatures from authorized club members before cashing any checks.

The club treasurer saw that checks were being written to Good Steward Bookkeeping on almost a daily basis from September 2015 to November 2016. Signatures of the current and past treasurer were forged so these checks could be cashed at a local credit union, according to the complaint.

The current and past treasurer went to Allen’s home in November 2016 to recover the club’s computer, check stock, scanner and hard drive. There was a QuickBooks program on the laptop where they found the forged checks hidden in a general fund equity account. They were back dated to a previous fiscal year to prevent the forged checks from being discovered on the current fiscal year’s report, according to the complaint.

