Concerns shifts to access with Highway 47 overpass

The community got a closer look at plans for an overpass on Highway 47 that will separate vehicle and train traffic in Anoka. An Feb. 2 open house at Green Haven Golf Club drew a big crowd who learned the particulars of a proposed overpass to separate vehicle and train traffic on Highway 47 in Anoka. Photo courtesy of MnDOT

More than 150 people attended the Feb. 2 open house, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, at Green Haven.

Organizers were expecting that kind of turnout after a well-attended introductory open house last year.

Since then, study by MnDOT engineers and consultants narrowed the scope of the project to a highway overpass at the railroad crossing. They also considered an underpass, which turned out to be a more costly and complicated option.

The combination of high traffic volumes, the number of trains passing through each day and the speed of the trains all lend to the need for an overpass.

“This is one of our highest risk, highest exposure crossings in the state of Minnesota,” Paul Jung, MnDOT’s north area engineer, has said.

In 2003, a fatal collision at this crossing between a car and a BNSF freight train killed four young people.

And with trains crossing every 18 to 36 minutes, according to MnDOT data, the crossing also leads to extreme congestion in the corridor.

City Manager Greg Lee was surprised at how little discussion, or concern, there was about the overpass itself.

“It seems like people have really accepted it and moved on from that,” Lee said.

Most resident concerns were focused on future access to Highway 47, in particular from the Mineral Ponds and Dunham Oaks neighborhoods.

The city shares those concerns. Along with going on the record that it supports the overpass, estimated to cost $17 million to $21 million, the council also feels this is the only, and best, location for the grade separation.

Over the years, there have been discussions about major realignments to the highway, shifting it to the east.

But safe access to Highway 47 is also among Anoka’s top three priorities.

“The Anoka City Council commits to work with Anoka residents and MnDOT to develop and implement a plan that ensures safe and effective access to TH47 from the adjoining neighborhoods in the City of Anoka,” according to a council statement.

At the open house, MnDOT staff and consultants surveyed residents of the Mineral Ponds and Dunham Oaks neighborhoods to find out how they are getting in and out now and what their traffic patterns would be like if signals would be installed.

Without trains holding up traffic intermittently on Highway 47, there will be even fewer opportunities for drivers to get onto the road from places like McKinley Street.

Organizers of last week’s open house planned for a 30-minute presentation and question-and-answer session that lasted 90 minutes.

“I think for the most part people recognize the need for improvement,” said Kent Barnard, MnDOT’s communication specialist for the north metro.

He said along with vehicle access, residents raised concerns about pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

“We recognize there are some very important traffic issues to deal with,” Barnard said.

But issues like the “s curve” around the Anoka County Fairgrounds and the possibility of a signalized intersection at McKinley would happen outside of the overpass project.

“Those things could happen in addition to, but not part of this project,” Barnard said.

The funding for design of the overpass is tied to money allocated by Gov. Mark Dayton to address rail safety concerns.

Now in the preliminary design phase, MnDOT will continue to refine its plans. So far, nothing is set in stone.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District, which is headquartered along Ferry Street, continues to follow MnDOT’s planning process.

“We know the crossing is a hazard,” said Chuck Holden, Anoka-Hennepin’s chief operations officer.

In fact, the district deliberately tries to route its school buses away from the railroad crossing.

But the proposed closure of Martin Street would affect access to the school district’s Ferry Street property. Along with serving as the central office for the district, early learning classes are also held in the building.

