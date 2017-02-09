Five D1 commits, signees lead Blaine girls hockey into playoffs

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Five current Blaine girls hockey players have either signed or committed to play Division I hockey. From left to right: Emily Brown (Minnesota), Paige Beebe (Bemidji State), Kenzie Wylie (St. Cloud State), Gabby Rosenthal (Ohio State) and Ramsey Parent (Ohio State). The Bengals are 20-3-2 and the No. 1 seed in the Section 5AA playoffs.

When Gabby Rosenthal scored her 50th point earlier this season, Blaine head girls hockey coach Steve Guider grabbed the puck, gave it to her and congratulated her.

Rosenthal needed some explanation, though, not knowing she hit an impressive season milestone.

That sort of unselfishness and humbleness is a trait any coach looks for and will appreciate if they see it. But it’s a bit more special on this Bengals team.

Blaine has five players either signed or committed to play Division I hockey. Defenseman Emily Brown (Minnesota), forward Paige Beebe (Bemidji State) and defenseman Kenzie Wylie (St. Cloud State) have all signed as seniors to their respective schools. Rosenthal, a junior forward, and sophomore forward Ramsey Parent have both verbally committed to Ohio State.

Where egos can collide and locker rooms can divide, Blaine has had no problem getting the most out of its talented roster.

"We know where each other is going to be at," Brown. "We don't even have to look sometimes. It's fun to watch. Our whole team is clicking right now."

The Bengals are on a roll, finishing the regular season 20-3-2 and are ranked No. 4 in Class AA. They have outscored opponents 138-26 with an 1,102-328 shots-on-goal advantage. Their campaign has awarded them with the No. 1 seed in the Section 5AA playoffs.

“It’s pretty cool just to know that we have so many girls that have a high skill level,” Wylie said. “We all work super well together. And it’s fun to have so many amazing girls on this team.”

The Bengals' first line of Rosenthal (24 goals, 31 assists), Parent (23 goals, 26 assists) and Beebe (18 goals, 28 assists) has been a force for the Bengals. Brown has added 40 points and Wylie has 25 from their defenseman positions. And senior forwards Courtney Moser (29 points) and Sarah Ganley (27 points) have been integral parts to Blaine's success.

Add in goalies Morgan Cin and Jaela O’Brien splitting time and having save percentages above .900, Blaine hasn’t had any problems evening out the stat sheet.

“They make it work,” Guider said. “In the history of Blaine, we’ve had a lot of talented players. Many times, those talented players don’t want to share the puck very well. These kids here, they obviously like getting their points, … but there isn’t a whole lot of watching on that. They really love each other and enjoy each other. I don’t think they care who gets the glory, they just want to win.”

Guider has been with the Blaine girls hockey program since it began in 1993. This is the most future Division I players he’s had on a team since 2001. That state runner-up squad, ranging from eighth-grader Sammy Nixon to senior Jody Horak, had six players who went on to play Division I hockey.

"It's pretty awesome. Not a lot of people get to experience this," Rosenthal said. "It's cool because everyone knows how to play together and we know where to go. Not just this group of five players, I think everyone else has a lot of talent and are all really good players."

The talent, no doubt, has been recognized. Beebe and Brown were announced as two of 10 semifinalists for the 2017 Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award, which goes to the top senior player in the state.

Blaine is the only team with two players on the list.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Beebe said. “I definitely was not expecting that. Along with having that with Emily, she’s one of my great friends – to share that honor with her is so cool.”

Guider said it’s tough to gauge how teams and individuals stack up against each other over the years, especially with how the game has evolved. Blaine has had several former players on the Ms. Hockey list and three players have won the Senior Goalie of the Year Award.

But Guider was confident in this: “Defensively we’re better. We have not had a defenseman better than Emily Brown. She’s exceptional. She was the No. 2 recruited defenseman in the country, so we’re pretty blessed there.”

Having recruits around the program has been routine for the Bengals. It’s not tough for Blaine hockey players to be noticed by colleges. The D1 pipeline has also helped players like Rosenthal and Parent in terms of what to expect.

"When I first started talking with colleges, I had a meeting with Emily and just asked her what her thoughts were," Parent said. "That helped a lot to see what she went through."

Rosenthal and Parent said being college teammates wasn’t the main factor in their commitments, but it’s an added bonus. The two have been playing together since 14U.

While they’ll continue to skate for the same team and Brown, Beebe and Wylie are at different programs, the five will continue to share the ice in college. Minnesota, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State and Ohio State all play in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

"We're playing together now, but in the future we will be playing against each other. We're looking forward to that," Beebe said. "With Gabby and Ramsey going to the same place, they'll have a good time. But we're all looking forward to playing against each other in a different setting."

For now, though, the focus is on returning to the state tournament, where Blaine last appeared in 2015. It won’t be an easy route. Section 5AA includes No. 3 Maple Grove and No. 8 Centennial.

Competition in practice has been a good preparation tool for the Bengals. There’s certainly no shortage of talent. Most recognize the big names on the Blaine roster. But the depth and unselfishness of the team has led them to this point.

“You got five D1 kids, but we have a lot of good hockey players on our team,” Guider said. “We’re not where we are because of five kids. Courtney Moser has been outstanding for us. Sarah Ganley has been really good. Our whole second line has been really good. Our third line does not have the scoring right now, but they work unbelievably hard. We’ve had them out against other teams’ first line and they’ve been really good. We have a lot of kids that work hard and play well.”