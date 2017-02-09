Girls hockey section playoff previews

Section 5AA

Top-seeded Blaine (20-3-2) gets a first round bye. The Bengals play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 against the winner of No. 4 Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids (15-9-1) and No. 5 Rogers (18-5-2). That game is Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

On the bottom half of the bracket, No. 2 Maple Grove (20-4-1) and No. 7 Champlin Park (11-14) square off on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. In the other quarterfinal game that day at 7 p.m., No. 3 Centennial (14-11) takes on No. 6 Anoka (12-12-1).

The title game is on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

All games are played at Roseville Ice Arena.

Section 7AA

All quarterfinal games are Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. On the top half, No. 1 Elk River (19-6) faces No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21) and No. 4 Andover (10-14-1) hosts No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (13-12).

On the other side, No. 2 Forest Lake (17-6-2) plays No. 7 St. Francis (13-11-1) and No. 3 Grand Rapids (17-5-3) hosts No. 6 Cloquet (9-15-1).

The semifinals are played at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the higher seed. The title game is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Fogerty Arena.