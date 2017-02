< >

A group of kids skating at Happy Acres Park in Blaine on Feb. 4 get some pointers from an instructor. The city of Blaine has been hosting weekly skating lessons at different city parks such as Aurelia Park and the Lexington Athletic Complex during the winter for children ages 4 to 9. There was a fee of $26 for Blaine children or $30 for non-residents for those who needed lessons.