Life Looking Back for Feb. 10

Council approves pool at Roosevelt

The city of Blaine will be entering into a joint powers agreement with Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 for the financing and operation of an indoor swimming pool at Roosevelt Junior High School. Parents of students attending Roosevelt Junior High School requested that the council consider such an agreement last May. When the proposal was first presented it did not receive a favorable reception from the council.

– 40 years ago, Feb. 11, 1977

Blaine awards tow contract to Bourke Brothers

The Blaine City Council awarded a two-year towing contract Feb. 5 to Bourke Brothers Towing and Automotive, the lowest bidder, in spite of the claims by area towing and auto body firms that the company had taken unfair advantage of its previous contract with the city.

– 30 years ago, Feb. 13, 1987

SLP will name park after late councilman

Triangle Park is perhaps the most visible and centrally located park in the city of Spring Lake Park. This summer, during the city’s annual Tower Days celebration, it will be renamed to honor the late Councilman John Conde. The idea for renaming the park after Conde came from former Spring Lake Park Mayor Don Masterson, who thought it appropriate to recognize Conde for his contribution to the city’s park system.

– 20 years ago, Feb. 7, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.