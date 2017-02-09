Love is in the air at The Seasons Dinner Theatre

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” opens at The Seasons Dinner Theatre at Majestic Oaks Feb. 10. From left to right, Tara Borman, Anne Brown, Kelly Matthews and Annie Colling star in The Seasons Dinner Theatre’s production of “Why Do Fools Fall in Love? Photo submitted

The show, a musical comedy set in the 1960s, explores dating, love and marriage through the eyes of four women having a girls night a couple of days before one of them is set to walk down the aisle.

“It’s just fun from beginning to end,” said Patti Hynes-McCarthy, who directs the show. “People are going to love it.”

Familiar songs pepper the production, hits from the 1960s such as “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” “Hey There Lonely Boy,” “Goin’ Out of My Head,” and many more.

Steve Quesnel returns as musical director, and Tara Borman, Anne Brown, Annie Colling and Kelly Matthews star in the musical.

The show opens Feb. 10 and runs weekends through March 12, with a special performance on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tickets are available at www.majesticoaksgolfclub.tix.com or by calling 763-755-2140.

Tickets range from $46.95 to $56.95; a special promotion allows those calling in for tickets to receive $10 off.

Majestic Oaks Golf Club is located at 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. in Ham Lake.

