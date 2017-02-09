Wilbur Warren Kessler, 84, of Midland passed away on February 7, 2017.

Wilbur was born on August 3, 1932 in Anoka, Minnesota. He was the youngest of nine children of Felix Kessler and Elizabeth Geffre. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Bachman, and was known for building and remodeling fine homes.

Wilbur is survived by his children, Jeannie and her husband Sid Nelson of Burleson, Terri and her husband William Loflin of Arlington, Steve Kessler of Midland, Susan and her husband Victor Brown of Midland, and Tom Kessler of Midland; eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, Texas on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered at www.ellisfunerals.com.