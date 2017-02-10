Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ANDOVER

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOX MEADOWS PARK IRRIGATION WELL / PUMPING SYSTEM

FOR THE CITY OF ANDOVER

ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Andover at the office of the City Clerk until 3:00 p.m. CST, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Boulevard NW, Andover, MN 55304, and will be publicly opened and read aloud at said time and place by representatives of the City of Andover. Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened. Said proposals are for construction of new Fox Meadows Park Irrigation Well / Pumping System.

Substantial completion of the new municipal production well is desired on or before July 31, 2017.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 477 Temperance Street, St. Paul, MN 55101, which are on file with the City Clerk of Andover and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the City Clerk.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 by inputting Quest project #4825099 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 477 Temperance Street, St. Paul, MN 55101, for a nonrefundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashiers check, bidders bond, or certified check payable to the City of Andover, Minnesota, for not less than five (5) percent of the amount of such bid, which shall be forfeited to the City of Andover, Minnesota, in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. Bidders bond must include certified copy of the power of attorney. For bonding purposes, the bid shall be the total of Base Bid items and Alternative Bid items for completed construction, as indicated on the Bid Form.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City of Andover, Minnesota, together with the bid security, in an opaque envelope which shall be plainly marked with the project title and the name and address of the Bidder. If a bid is to be mailed to the City of Andover, Minnesota, the bid envelope should be sealed in a regular mailing envelope.

Bid security of the three lowest Bidders will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but not longer than sixty (60) days from the date of opening bids. The City of Andover, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. No Bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid opening.

DATED: February 7, 2017 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Michelle Hartner

Deputy City Clerk

Andover, MN

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 10, 17, 2017

652064