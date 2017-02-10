Anoka’s ‘Father of Hockey’ Jim Alley dies at 92

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Growing up in Roseau, Jim Alley was always surrounded by hockey. When he moved to Anoka in 1953, it was quite the opposite. So Alley began building a youth program from scratch and formed it into a thriving high school team. Many years later, Alley fittingly became known as the “Father of Hockey” in Anoka. His impact is still felt today and will be for years to come, even after his passing on Jan. 31, 2017.

He was 92 years old.

Alley’s road to Anoka made stops at the University of Minnesota in 1946, where he played for the Gophers. He later became a teacher and hockey coach at Breck Academy in St. Paul, where his team won the Minnesota Independent High School League Championship in 1952.

A year later, Alley took a teaching and coaching job in Anoka. In the coming years, he spent countless hours working with the school, city officials and parents to build outdoor hockey rinks with lights and warming houses along with raising money to pay for uniforms and ice time.

Alley started the high school program as its first coach and developed youth programs to form as a feeder to the varsity level.

His efforts to build Anoka into a legitimate hockey program was recognized when Alley was inducted into the Anoka High School Hall of Fame as a charter member in 2011. Jim Alley, known as the “Father of Hockey” in Anoka, died at age 92 on Jan. 31. Alley was responsible for creating the youth and high school hockey programs in Anoka in the 1950s. (Submitted Photo)

Alley started the tradition of many great hockey players coming out of Anoka. Two of those players were his sons.

Steve Alley played for the United States in the 1976 Olympics, won two NCAA championships at Wisconsin and finished his career in the NHL. In Steve’s final college career game, he scored the game-winning goal 23 seconds into overtime to give Wisconsin a 6-5 win against Michigan in the 1977 Division I title game.

Tom Alley was a standout for Anoka and went on to have a college career at Denver University.

In an undated Anoka County Union letter to the editor titled “Father of Anoka hockey,” Gary Lund, a 1964 Anoka High School graduate, wrote a poem to sum up Jim Alley’s impact:

“Most thought we were nuts. Most thought he was nuts.

Setting up the hockey boards on a cold, windy November afternoon, we watched as the late fall wind toppled each section of the two-thirds completed project – one section at a time.

Most thought we were nuts. Most thought he was nuts.

Years later, we watch a mostly successful Anoka hockey program.

Most thought we were nuts. Most thought he was nuts.

Most don’t remember who we are – early Anoka hockey players.

But we remember. Today’s players should remember, too.

He’s the nut responsible – the father of Anoka hockey – Jim Alley.

Most thought we were nuts. Most thought he was nuts.

Thanks Mr. Alley – you made Anoka hockey.”

