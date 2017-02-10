Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Common Interest Community Number 274, Huntington Cove, a Planned Community of Huntington Cove Homeowners Association (henceforth the Declaration) dated July 10th, 2007 and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for Anoka County, Minnesota on July 10th, 2007, as Document No. 1994321.001, which said Declaration covers the following described property situated in the County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, to-wit:

Legal Description: Lot 13, Block 1, Common Interest Community No. 274, Huntington Cove, Planned Community, Anoka County, Minnesota, together with appurtenant easements created pursuant to declaration, Document No. 199432.001, as amended

Street Address: 12496 Drake St. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

PID #: 11-31-24-22-0192 WHEREAS, pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of the date of this Notice by Biritu Korsa, as unit owner, to Huntington Cove Homeowners Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the principal amount of Two Thousand Eighty Seven and 00/100 Dollars ($2,087.00) for assessments, interest and past due attorney fees through February 7, 2017; and no other action being now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof, and;

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Declaration and Minn. Stat. 515B 3-116(h), said debt created a lien upon said premises in favor of Huntington Cove Homeowners Association as evidenced by the lien statement dated December 16, 2016 and filed in the office of the County Recorder in and for Anoka County, Minnesota on December 19, 2016, as Document No. 2158336.006.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the power of sale created by statute, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said premises with the hereditaments and appurtenances, which said shall will be made by the Sheriff of Anoka County, Minnesota at the Anoka County Sheriffs Department, 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover, MN 55304, on April 5, 2017 at 10:00 oclock a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied single family dwelling unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the unit owners must vacate the property if the lien is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 5, 2017. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate the property is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

Dated: February 7, 2017

HUNTINGTON COVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

By: Roeder Smith Jadin, PLLC

Nicholas W. Rogers (#395623)

7900 Xerxes Avenue South,

Suite 2020

Bloomington, MN 55437

Ph: (952) 388-0289

Fax: (612) 235-7927

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 2017

651923