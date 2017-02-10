North Metro Home and Garden Show draws over 600 visitors

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

More than 600 people came out to the National Sports Center on Feb. 4 for the 19th annual North Metro Home and Garden Show.

“I think it went really well,” said Marsha Wagner, who organizes the show. “We had a lot more younger people with families. The exhibitors were really happy with the connections made and conversations they had with the people.”

More than 60 vendors were on hand to talk about many types of home improvement projects, and there were seminars held throughout the six-hour event.

New this year was an “ugly room” contest. Fridley resident Emily Hemauer won $1,000 in gift cards from Home Depot after judges determined her kitchen was the ugliest room out of pictures submitted by five contestants.

“If the ripped up 1950s diner ‘tile’ isn’t a reason in itself to win, focus on any other area in our kitchen for justification,” Hemauer wrote in her description.

The “ugly room” contest was only open to homeowners in Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Mounds View because these are the four cities that sponsor the North Metro Home and Garden Show.

