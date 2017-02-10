Northern Starz production shines a spotlight on the Holocaust with historical play

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Northern Starz Children’s Theatre actors will perform “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” at three venues from Feb. 16 to March 11. Northern Starz student actors rehearse “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” in Ramsey. Photo submitted

The production promises to be powerful, following children living in the Terezin Nazi ghetto in Czechoslovakia during the Holocaust. From the more than 15,000 children brought to the concentration camp, only about 100 lived to see the end of the war.

Twenty-six students in sixth through 12th grades have been participating in education events since September to learn more about the Holocaust and inform their performances.

Young actors and crew members have viewed documentaries; met with Laura Zelle, director of Tolerance Minnesota; talked with Rabbi Jennifer Harman and Jewish teenagers from Temple Israel; ate a kosher meal and traditional Jewish foods; and heard from Elisabeth Shapiro, the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Playwright Celeste Raspanti was scheduled to speak with students and the public Feb. 8 about “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” and the real-life events that inspired the play.

“We welcome the community to attend ‘I Never Saw Another Butterfly’ and to not forget this time in history,” said Rachel Bohnsack, executive director of Northern Starz Children’s Theatre. “Our actors have worked very hard to prepare for their roles, and they are excited to bring this moving story to the stage ….”

Bohnsack hopes the young thespians involved in the production have learned not only a great deal about history, but also life lessons they can apply today, she said.

In her talk with students, Shapiro encouraged them to act not only on stage, but in real life, too.

In the face of difficult situations, “do we stand by, or do we act?” she asked. “Being indifferent is perhaps the worst.”

The production plays at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 South Cedar Lake Road, Minneapolis, at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19.

Next, the production runs at Northern Starz Children’s Theatre in Ramsey, 5300 Alpine Drive, from Feb. 23 to March 5. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Finally, the show concludes its run with a two-day engagement at the White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave., White Bear Lake. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. both March 10 and 11 with a 3 p.m. matinee March 11.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northernstarz.org. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors age 55 or older.

This production was made possible with grants from the Minneapolis Jewish Federation and Rimon: The MN Jewish Arts Council.

For more information, visit www.northernstarz.org.

