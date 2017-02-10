Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAST BETHEL

COUNTY OF ANOKA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

VACATION OF A PORTION OF LONGFELLOW DRIVE AND BIRCH STREET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. at City of East Bethel City Hall, 2241 221st Avenue NE, East Bethel, MN 55011, before the East Bethel City Council as required by Minnesota Statute for the consideration of vacation of Longfellow Drive and Birch Street. At said hearing all persons shall be heard who wish to speak for or against the vacation of said streets.

Contact City Hall at 763-367-7840 if you have any questions about the public hearing.

Jack Davis

City Administrator

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 10, 17, 2017

652090