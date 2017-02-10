Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 30, 2013

MORTGAGOR: Lydia M. Rivera-Holey, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Lake Area Mortgage, a division of Lake Area Bank its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 8, 2013 Anoka County Recorder, Document No. 2066183.002 as modified by document dated January 13, 2015, recorded February 17, 2015 as document no. 2100500.001.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated August 22, 2014 Recorded August 29, 2014, as Document No. 2089279.003.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

100715800000097086

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Lake Area Mortgage, a division of Lake Area Bank

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6411 Taylor Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:

13-30-24-32-0059

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 50 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Moore Lake Highlands 2nd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $181,623.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$133,320.06

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 29, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on June 29, 2017 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: October 27, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN

AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/

Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19-16-006426 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

November 4, 11, 18, 25, December 2, 9, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until February 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN, in said county and state.

Dated: December 28, 2016.

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 – 16-006426 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

December 30, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN, in said county and state.

Dated: February 8, 2017.

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 – 16-006426 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 10, 2017

