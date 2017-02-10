Refugees arrive as pipeline is pinched

By Andrew Wig

A couple dozen greeters welcomed a family of Afghan refugees as they touched down Jan. 30 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, creating a scene that won’t happen again until springtime at the earliest, it appeared at the time, at least. Having just arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 30, a family of Afghan refugees is joined by a welcome crew consisting of representatives of the Richfield-based Arrive Ministries and Brooklyn Park’s Crossroads Alliance Church. Photo submitted

The warm welcome occurred three days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a 120-day hold on refugees entering the country. A federal judge blocked the ban Feb. 3, and suddenly, resettlement agencies like Richfield-based Arrive Ministries find themselves working in uncertain conditions.

One of five resettlement agencies in the state, the evangelical Christian Arrive Ministries would normally expect to aid its share of the 200 refugees that arrive monthly in Minnesota on average, according to Bob Oehrig, the agency’s executive director.

Before the ban on refugees was blocked, Oehrig said it appeared the Afghan newcomers – a mother and father and their two young children – would be the last clients Arrive Ministries would welcome for months.

While the White House says the refugee hold – along with the temporary ban of travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries – is meant to make the nation safer from terrorism, Oehrig notes the United States’ vetting process is already robust.

The typical refugee entering the U.S. spends 18-24 months being checked out by the likes of the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Department of Defense, he explained.

That differs from the process in Europe, which is the source of much American consternation over refugees, Oehrig said.

“Europe is not receiving refugees in this orderly process. They just have people fleeing across borders,” he said.

Most of the refugees that the U.S. accepts don’t come from the Middle East, either, according to Oehrig. Many who have settled in Minnesota recently are people from the Karen ethnic group, a minority population fleeing their home country of Myanmar.

“The last few years, the U.S. has received more refugees that have fled from Burma (Myanmar) than all Middle East countries combined,” Oehrig said.

Also, there are more women and children refugees than men. It is common for families to get split up as they flee, but often times the men have been killed during struggles in their homeland, according to Oehrig.

As they escape, most of those displaced never find a place to settle, instead living in refugee camps – most of the Karen people stay in camps in Thailand, he said.

“The reality is that less than 1 percent of all refugees get settled to another country,” Oehrig said. “There are many that are born in the refugee camp and will die in the refugee camp.”

Minnesota has been resettling 2,000 refugees per year on average, but that figure is expected to drop drastically as the U.S. cuts the number of refugees it will accept annually from 110,000 to 50,000, per the new Trump administration policy.

Of all the refugees entering the country, 95 percent are being reunited with family members, according to Oehrig.

Among those is the Afghan family that arrived just in time last week. Although Trump’s executive order went into effect immediately when it was issued Jan. 27, the family was able to enter the country thanks to a waiver for hardship cases in transit, a provision that expired Feb. 2, Oehrig explained.

A refugee reaffirms his American identity

As confusion reigned in the wake of the executive order, and before a judge blocked the ban, the Afghan refugees’ relatives had cause for concern that the newcomers would be kept out along with the scores of others whose immigration status had been put on hold.

“My mom was really on edge,” said Emran Baha of Coon Rapids, who joined his mother as she welcomed her cousin’s family at the airport, part of a greeting crew that included representatives of Arrive Ministries and Brooklyn Park’s Crossroads Alliance Church.

The parents and their 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were unaware a welcoming committee of about 30 people would be the first group they encountered in their new home.

“It was a very nice surprise,” Baha said. “They were very grateful.”

Baha was once a refugee, although he’s only ever known himself as American.

He was 2 years old when his parents brought him to the U.S. in 1992, fleeing the destruction of the Afghan Civil War. That means Baha and his immediate family, now all American citizens, have much in common with the country’s founding spirit.

“This whole country is immigrants,” he said.

The scene of support at the airport emboldened Baha’s American identity.

“To see that, it lifted my spirits a lot,” he said. “It really re-affirmed to me what being an American is all about.”

Baha hopes to continue working in that spirit as he helps the Afghans find permanent housing. They’re staying at his parents’ home in Coon Rapids for now.

It helps that he’s a real estate agent, a job that also affirms Baha’s belief that immigrants have much to offer their adopted country.

“I work for an immigrant who came from the Balkan War,” Baha said of his job at VSM Real Estate in St. Paul.

“So many immigrants contribute so much to the American society that it’s wrong to just completely cut them all out, especially if they’ve been vetted and everything,” Baha said.

Oehrig called refugees “a vital part of the workforce.”

Many of them end up in jobs by the airport and along the Interstate 494 strip, working in the hospitality and food service industries, he said, explaining, “They’re working in places most people don’t want to work.”

While their immediate future is muddy in terms of welcoming new refugees, agencies such as Arrive Ministries still have a lengthy task list as they provide an array of services to settle refugees in their new homes.

There are classes on English and literacy, and legal services related to immigration issues. Welcome crews from churches help the newcomers acclimate by walking them through the basics of everyday American life.

They show them how to use an ATM and public transportation. Just for fun, they take them to the zoo.

With Baha as the Afghan newcomers’ tour guide, one of their first stops provided a rapid indoctrination. Just like so many others arriving in Minnesota for the first time, a visit to Mall of America was in order.