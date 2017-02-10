SLP’s Mansfield and Blaine’s Olson take 1st, Andover girls finish 2nd at Nordic sections

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Spring Lake Park’s Xavier Mansfield took first place in the Nordic ski Section 5 meet Feb. 8. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Spring Lake Park’s Xavier Mansfield continued his successful 2016-17 campaign, taking first place at the Section 5 Nordic ski meet on Feb. 8 to advance to state. In the girls race, Blaine’s Sarah Olson finished first and Andover’s Lauren Johnson took second. Andover as a team placed second to make state.

The top two finishing teams and the six fastest individuals not on the first and second place teams qualify for state.

The state meet is Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Girls team results

1. Maple Grove 362, 2. Andover 360, 3. Champlin Park 347, 4. Mora 323, 5. Elk River 297, 6. Coon Rapids 295, 7. Osseo 275, 8. Anoka 272, 9. Blaine 254, 10. Spring Lake Park 195, 11. Park Center 191, 12. Zimmerman 130, 13. Rogers 65.

Olson’s classical time of 16:03 edged Johnson’s 16:05. In the freestyle race, Olson had a time of 12:24.11 to pull away from Johnson’s time of 13:33.06. Sarah Olson finished first in the girls race. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Boys team results

1. Champlin Park 377, 2. Mora 376, 3. Spring Lake Park 340, 4. Coon Rapids 327, 5. Maple Grove 315, 6. Blaine 305, 7. Andover 299, 8. Elk River 264, 9. Anoka 217, 10. Osseo 215, 11. Park Center 209, 12. Rogers 195, 13. Zimmerman 57

Mansfield had a classical time of 13:05 and a freestyle time of 10:39.44. His combined 23:44.44 time beat out Champlin Park’s Ian Ivens’ 24:22.75.

Mansfield’s teammate Joe Lynch finished sixth in a combined time of 25:01.16 to advance to state. Blaine’s Ben Olson also qualified, finishing eighth in a combined time of 25:05 along with teammate James Symanski, who finished 15th in a time of 26:16.66.

Coon Rapids’ Ricky Petroff finished 12th to advance to state in a time of 26:04.41.