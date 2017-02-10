UnionHerald crime briefs from the Feb. 10, 2017, edition

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Sentencing of St. Francis man in store theft cases

A St. Francis man was sentenced Jan. 23 in Anoka County District Court for thefts from stores in Blaine and Coon Rapids during the spring of 2016.

Brandon Micheal Richart, 36, was sentenced on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor theft charge. His sentence was for 45 days, but he was given credit for four days already served. He received a five-year probation period.

Richart stole about $1,400 worth of merchandise from Costco in Coon Rapids in March and April of 2016. The thefts occurred over four different visits. He stole a Bose TV sound system, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, two DeWalt combo sets, and a pair of Sony headphones, according to the complaint.

He also stole a bed sheet set valued at $150 from Bed, Bath & Beyond on the same day in March 2016 that he took something from Costco, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage at a Blaine Wal-Mart also caught Richart cutting the exterior tarp of its garden center so he could get in and steal merchandise that he had selected and hidden in the garden center the day before. The damage and theft occurred around 4 a.m. April 24, 2016, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man who sexually abused 4-year-old girl sentenced

A 76-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a young girl at a Ramsey home was sentenced Jan. 30 in Anoka County District Court.

Tony Joseph Tronson, who most recently resided in Buffalo, was sentenced on a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. His sentence is for 12 years, but he was given credit for 348 days served.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement were contacted on Feb. 17, 2016, with regards to a possible sexual assault involving a child. A woman told the police that her 4-year-old child said that she does not like it when Tronson “sticks his fingers in my butt.”

Tronson called the police to make his own statement. He claimed he was helping this girl wipe her butt and that she flinched, but he denied putting his fingers in her butt. He said he had discussions with her about sex and the differences between boys and girls.

He said to investigators that in the fall of 2015 when this child was naked he showed her places on her body that boys should not touch. He said when he was helping her dress there may have been times his fingers may have gone in her “butt crack” while he was trying to grab her, according to the complaint.

During an examination at the Midwest Children’s Resource Center on Feb. 18, 2016, this 4-year-old girl informed a nurse practitioner that Tronson had put his finger in her butt on multiple occasions and that she had touched his penis several times but he told her she cannot put it into her mouth, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Assailant at Fourth of July event sentenced

A 33-year-old man who assaulted someone at last year’s Coon Rapids Fourth of July event was sentenced Feb. 2 in Anoka County District Court,

Jarrett Peter Ready, of Coon Rapids, was sentenced on a felony charge of third-degree assault. He was given credit for 213 days served in jail and does not have to serve any more time. He was placed on probation for five years and has to complete 30 hours of community service.

Coon Rapids police officers providing extra patrol at the city’s Fourth of July event were approached by a person at 9:30 p.m. who said there was a man causing problems in the crowd.

Officers went to investigate and found Ready come up behind another man and punch him in the head. The victim fell to the ground and was unconscious for five to 10 seconds. The victim suffered facial fractures from the assault, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Ready was convicted in 2008 for first-degree drug possession and in 2011 for fifth-degree drug possession, which are felonies. Both convictions were in Ramsey County.

~ Eric Hagen

Coon Rapids man caught with meth sentenced

A Coon Rapids man was sentenced Jan. 26 in Anoka County District Court on a felony drug charge.

George Earl Heinrich, 57, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of second-degree drug possession.

Coon Rapids resident Steven Wayne Kurkowski, 58, is facing a felony charge of first-degree drug possession. He failed to appear at a hearing on Jan. 24 and a warrant is out for his arrest.

The Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force searched a Coon Rapids home in the 600 block of 108th Avenue on Jan. 5, 2016. They found 716.44 grams of meth – about one-and-a-half pounds – divided between two large zip lock bags.

Officers saw Heinrich running from the home and then kneeling down to shove something in the snow. They found 14.6 grams of meth in it in the area where he had been. Kurkowski also had 7.2 grams of meth on him when he was arrested, according to the complaint.

Both men had prior felony fifth-degree drug convictions, Kurkowski in Anoka County in 2013 and Heinrich in Mille Lacs County in 2012.

~ Eric Hagen

Person who crashed stolen car sentenced

A 26-year-old man who crashed a stolen car while trying to get away from the police was sentenced Jan. 25 on two felony charges in Anoka County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul resident James Ryan Jarrett stole a 2007 Honda CRV from the driveway of a Coon Rapids home on April 25, 2016. Police found Jarrett driving south on Round Lake Boulevard near Highway 10, but were unable to get him to stop. The pursuit reached speeds of 115 mph as he drove east on Main Street through Coon Rapids.

The chase ended after about four miles when the vehicle crashed into a street sign and light pole on Main Street, east of Hanson Boulevard. He tried to run away after he crashed and it took several officers to restrain him, according to the complaint.

Jarrett was sentenced on felony charges of vehicle theft and fleeing police in a vehicle. He received a two-year prison sentence, but was given credit for 70 days. He also must pay restitution of almost $7,000, including about $6,000 to the city of Coon Rapids.

~ Eric Hagen

Coon Rapids man sentenced for drug possession

A Coon Rapids man was sentenced Feb. 1 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree drug possession.

James Robert Kugel, 38, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison, but was given credit for 381 days served.

An Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy confiscated 20 grams of meth that was hidden in a brown paper bag that was connected to the car battery. The follow-up investigation confirmed these drugs belonged to Kugel. This happened on Nov. 27, 2015.

On Dec. 22, 2015, Coon Rapids police responded to a call that Kugel had just assaulted his girlfriend. After he was arrested and taken to jail, a baggie containing 2 grams of meth fell out of his jeans. He was sentenced in May 2016 for this case.

Kugel’s attorney John Lucas successfully argued for a downward departure in sentencing since the Minnesota Legislature in 2016 passed the Drug Sentencing Reform Act that changed the threshold of how drug cases were charged.

The sentencing date range for Kugel’s case would have been 74 to 103 months under the old guidelines, but was 56 to 78 months under the new guidelines.

~ Eric Hagen

Man sentenced for drug possession

A 41-year-old man was sentenced Feb. 1 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree controlled substance possession.

Chad Gerald Miller was sentenced to five years and five months in prison but given credit for 131 days served.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller was found passed out in a vehicle parked in a lot of a Coon Rapids apartment building the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2016. There was a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court for another felony drug possession case.

Authorities found 169 grams of meth and $3,840 cash in the car. The weight of the meth equates to a little over one-third of a pound.

Miller had also been caught selling meth, but this felony drug charge was dismissed in exchange for Miller pleading guilty for this Coon Rapids case.

~ Eric Hagen

DWI case closed

A Ramsey man was sentenced Feb. 1 in Anoka County District Court for a driving while impaired case.

Bradley Alan Brockel, 44, was placed on probation for two years. He had served 15 days in jail. He was originally charged with a felony of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree DWI, but the charges were amended to two gross misdemeanors of obstructing the legal process and third-degree DWI.

A Ramsey police sergeant tried to stop Brockel at 1:20 a.m. April 14, 2016, because he estimated Brockel was driving between 70 and 80 mph on Sunfish Lake Boulevard, north of Highway 10. Brockel was also weaving over the center line of the road, according to the complaint.

The police sergeant reported that Brockel sped away after he activated his emergency lights and that he ran through a red light. Brockel lost control of his vehicle, went airborne, rolled over and hit a power line. Brockel was ejected from the car when it rolled. The sergeant estimated Brockel was going at least 100 mph when he crashed, according to the complaint.

A blood test was taken and it was found Brockel had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 around the time of this incident.

~ Eric Hagen

Man charged with burglary, check forgery

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in Anoka County District Court for an alleged home burglary and check forgery.

Nicholas Arthur Trunnell was arraigned on two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of check forgery.

According to one of the criminal complaints, Trunnell stole a blank check and forged the signature so he could cash a $300 check at Al’s Check Cashing in Blaine.

This happened on Oct. 15, 2016, and a warrant was issued for his arrest but he did not make his first court appearance until Feb. 1.

In another incident, an Andover resident reported on Oct. 20 that they believed Trunnell stole approximately $60,000 worth of cash, valuables, collectibles, jewelry and three firearms from his home, according to the complaint.

Trunnell had lived with this person in Andover for a year and a half until he was kicked out in August 2016 because he was using meth, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen