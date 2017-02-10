Young artists named kindness poster contest winners

Ten student-artists have been named winners of the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s annual kindness poster contest. Anoka-Hennepin students show off their winning poster designs around the theme “It’s Cool to be Kind.” Photo submitted

Formerly known as the anti-bullying poster contest, this year’s event was the 13th annual contest the district has hosted. This year’s theme was “It’s Cool to be Kind.”

The following students were recognized as winners at the Jan. 23 School Board meeting:

-Lincoln Bullock, kindergarten, Sand Creek Elementary School.

-Saee Moore, first grade, Sand Creek Elementary School.

-Khloe Knudson, second grade, Andover Elementary School.

-Ivy Lee, third grade, Andover Elementary School.

-Lucia Rote, fourth grade, Oxbow Creek Elementary School.

-Emma Lee, fifth grade, Johnsville Elementary School.

-Annika (Annie) Hjelle, sixth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts.

-Gillian Lee, seventh grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts.

-Hailey Peterson, eighth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts.

-Jessica Lundquist, high school, Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School.

Winning students not only earned the pride and distinction of having their winning poster hung in buildings across the district to promote kindness, but thanks to the Horace Mann Educators Corporation, which has sponsored the contest for years, each student received a new Kindle tablet device.