Blaine dog headed to prestigious Westminster show

Jim and Elfie Shea, of Blaine, are hoping the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judges show their Samoyed Luda some love Feb. 14. Judges congratulate Jim Shea and Luda at the Samoyed National competition in October 2016 after they won the Top 20 Invitational. Photo courtesy of Vicki Dice/Urban Pulse Photography

Luda, who will turn 4 in April, earned the right to compete in the dog show this Valentine’s Day after showing well in numerous competitions in 2016. Luda was ranked fourth out of all Samoyeds across the country in 2016 and was invited to compete in the Westminster show in New York City.

It will be the Sheas first trip to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show after breeding and showing Samoyeds for nearly 40 years.

“I am very excited about going to the most prestigious dog show in the country,” Jim Shea said.

Luda will be shown alongside 17 other Samoyeds Feb. 14. Whichever dog wins Best of Breed will compete that evening with the Working Group and have an opportunity to be named Best in Show.

Breed competition will be broadcast on the Nat Geo WILD channel from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 14, and Groups and Best in Show will be televised on FS1 from 7-10 p.m.

