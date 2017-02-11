Minnesota Court of Appeals rules on 2014 crash case

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Jan. 30 upheld a conviction of a man who caused a roll-over crash in 2014 in Coon Rapids, but ruled that the Anoka County District Court made an error during the sentencing.

Tchad Tu Henderson, 38, had been drinking with another friend at Billy’s Bar in Anoka into the early morning hours of July 20, 2014. Two other friends arrived at 1:45 a.m. and one of them said she had not been drinking and could be their designated driving, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the woman’s testimony, she was driving Henderson to a friend’s house and was following directions on her cell phone’s navigation app. While she was driving, Henderson told her she missed a turn and he “took the steering wheel and yanked it towards” himself. She lost control and the vehicle went off the road and rolled after it hit a telephone pole. The car landed upside down, according to the complaint.

The crash happened by the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 119th Avenue, according to the complaint. A Coon Rapids police officer on patrol found the vehicle at 2:39 a.m. July 20, 2014.

A blood draw showed Henderson had a 0.16 blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash.

Anoka County District Court Judge Thomas Fitzpatrick presided over court trial on Nov. 18, 2015.

In his ruling on this case, Fitzpatrick wrote that the driver’s testimony was the most credible because she was the only one out of four people in the car who had not been drinking the night of the crash and her story remained consistent while Henderson’s version of events changed over time. Fitzpatrick also determined Henderson’s testimony was not credible because his BAC reading was double the legal driving limit.

Henderson was sentenced March 31, 2016, to 60 days in jail and was placed on five years probation and ordered to pay $13,440 in restitution.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals in its Jan. 30 ruling determined there was sufficient evidence to uphold three felony charges of criminal vehicular operation.

But Henderson also argued that he should have not been convicted on four counts of criminal vehicular operation because there were only three other people in the vehicle besides himself.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the district court had in effect sentenced Henderson under two different sections of criminal statutes. Count 1 pertained to Henderson’s “gross negligence” while Counts 2-4 required the state to prove Henderson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“Entering the conviction for count 1 was error because it was a second conviction under a different section of a criminal statute for crimes committed during a single behavioral incident,” the Court of Appeals stated.

The Court of Appeals ordered the Anoka County District Court to take another look at the terms of Henderson’s sentencing.

eric.hagen@ecm-inc.com