Blaine council approves new Harley Davidson store

The Blaine City Council granted a conditional use permit for Harley Davidson so it can complete its relocation to a new and bigger building in the city. The Blaine City Council Feb. 2 approved a conditional use permit for Harley Davidson to start building this new store at 9751 Ulysses St. NE, which is on the west side of Highway 65 between SuperAmerica and U-Haul. Courtesy of city of Blaine

The motorcycle dealer has a 35-year history in Blaine at the corner of Highway 65 and 85th Avenue, right on the border with Spring Lake Park.

But new owners Dale Rhodes and Ron Dible fell in love with a vacant parcel just 2 miles north of the current store that will give them the same proximity to Highway 65, but at a site with much more room to operate.

According to Dible, who serves as the general manager, the current showroom can only hold about 35 bikes. The new showroom will be able to hold up to 150 Harleys. The 63,664-square-foot facility at 9751 Ulysses St. NE would be three times the size of the current building that would close when the new facility opens.

Other new features would be 11 tech bays for bike maintenance, a dynamometer to test the power output of an engine and a heated garage where people could store their bikes during the winter.

The plan is to open the store no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and close it by 7 p.m. on all days, according to Dible, who said the goal is to open a year from now.

“You guys have been here a long time in this city and it’s going to be a beautiful facility,” Mayor Tom Ryan said.

In response to a question from Council Member Julie Jeppson about the noise and traffic the residential neighborhood to the west could experience, Dible said they are not touching a large wetland that has trees in it on the west side of the property that is closest to the neighborhood.

He also explained that there would be no authorized test rides in the neighborhoods and would be on Highways 10 and 65 and County Road J (85th Avenue.)

Planning and Community Development Director Bryan Schafer said this type of business would probably generate less traffic than an office facility.

The council needed to amend its city code to allow for motorcycle sales to be in the commercial zoning district this new store will be on.

Dibble said they had a few events each year at the current Harley Davidson store and those neighbors were closer than these new neighbors would be. He understands they need to apply for an events license from the city every time they want to have a large gathering.

