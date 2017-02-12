Blaine resident appointed to Met Council’s Transportation Advisory Board

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A Blaine resident is the new citizen representative on the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board. Sam Villella

The Minnesota Legislature formed TAB in 1974. This 33-member board includes elected officials, government staff and citizens. There are eight citizen spots on this board, which is tasked with transportation planning for the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Sam Villella said seeing the deterioration of 105th Avenue in front of the National Sports Center and wondering why nothing was getting done led him to apply to be on TAB once he saw there was an opening for a resident to serve in District E, which represents the north metro.

And while he rarely uses transit other than Northstar on occasion to go to Target Field, he drives an all-electric vehicle and is passionate about transportation.

“As I explored what they do I was impressed. I didn’t realize that TAB includes everything from airplanes, to trains, to walking trails to rail to roads. I didn’t realize how far-reaching it was,” he said.

Villella interviewed for the opening and was chosen by the current TAB members. He was appointed Jan. 11 and attended his first meeting as a TAB member on Jan. 18.

At this meeting, TAB recommended 58 projects receive a total of $208 million in federal funds. Local projects that received $7 million each were a Foley Boulevard bridge over railroad tracks in Coon Rapids and an underpass of Highway 10 at Fairoak Avenue in Anoka.

“These committee members provide guidance and expertise on critical regional transportation decisions and investments,” said Nick Thompson, the Council’s Director of Metropolitan Transportation Services. “They make significant contributions to policy and, in case of TAB, allocate millions of federal transportation dollars throughout the region. They are integral to the Council’s work and success.”

Other local representatives that serve on TAB are Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look and Blaine Council Member Dick Swanson.

Although Met Council staff weighs the merits of each project through a detailed analysis, Villella has observed that the TAB board members have the final say on how federal funding for transportation projects is allocated.

“Staff makes recommendations, but they make it clear they are not the decision makers,” he said.

In Villella’s community of Blaine, he said the biggest transportation priorities are 105th Avenue, Highway 65 and Interstate 35W. State legislators were able to get 105th Avenue into the bonding bill (which did not pass) last year and he hopes funding can come through this year.

Villella said getting an interchange constructed at 109th Avenue would be the biggest priority for the Highway 65 corridor.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to add a lane in each direction of 35W between Highway 36 in Roseville and Lexington Avenue in Blaine so there could be MnPASS toll lanes, but this project is not fully funded so no start date can be announced.

While TAB recommended funding for 58 projects at that Jan. 18 meeting, Thompson noted that TAB received 150 applications and the allocations will only fund about one-third of the requests.

“It was evident there was some noble projects that were not funded because there was not enough money to go around,” Villella said.

