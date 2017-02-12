Blaine residents advised to boil water; classes cancelled Monday

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

After learning of water delivery problems in Blaine Sunday, the city is recommending people boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

According information released by the city Sunday evening, public works staff were investigating a drop in water pressure experienced by most Blaine residents.

“At this time, we are unable to determine if the pressure loss was enough to warrant a boil advisory,” the release states. “As a result, we are implementing a precautionary water boil advisory at this time.”

As a result, Blaine schools in the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts will be closed Monday, Feb. 13.

The closed schools include:

-Jefferson Elementary School

-Johnsville Elementary School

-Madison Elementary School

-University Avenue Elementary School

-Roosevelt Middle School

-Blaine High School

-Northpoint Elementary School

-Westwood Intermediate School

-Westwood Middle School

This is the second time this year Blaine residents have experienced water supply problems that have resulted in a boil water advisory.

On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8, residents woke up to find no water running from their faucets. It was later determined that a software problem prevented the city’s water towers to refill after water was being used. The alarm system also failed to alert public works staff.