Blaine residents advised to boil water; classes cancelled Monday

After learning of water delivery problems in Blaine Sunday, the city is recommending people boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.
According information released by the city Sunday evening, public works staff were investigating a drop in water pressure experienced by most Blaine residents.
“At this time, we are unable to determine if the pressure loss was enough to warrant a boil advisory,” the release states. “As a result, we are implementing a precautionary water boil advisory at this time.”
As a result, Blaine schools in the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts will be closed Monday, Feb. 13.
The closed schools include:
-Jefferson Elementary School
-Johnsville Elementary School
-Madison Elementary School
-University Avenue Elementary School
-Roosevelt Middle School
-Blaine High School
-Northpoint Elementary School
-Westwood Intermediate School
-Westwood Middle School
This is the second time this year Blaine residents have experienced water supply problems that have resulted in a boil water advisory.
On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8, residents woke up to find no water running from their faucets. It was later determined that a software problem prevented the city’s water towers to refill after water was being used. The alarm system also failed to alert public works staff.