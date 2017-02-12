UnionHerald Looking Back for Feb. 10

Poultry enthusiasts to form society

A meeting of the poultry raisers of the county will be held tomorrow afternoon at the high school building to form an organization. A speaker from the state department will be present to give a talk on the poultry industry.

– 100 years ago, Feb. 7, 1917

Anoka Union

Nutrition expert will discuss new project

The problem of making individuals healthy and keeping them healthy is one of the crying needs of our nation at the present time. In order to lay plans for meeting this need with scientific information, a nutrition organization meeting will be held at the court house on Thursday, February 19, at 1:30 p.m. A county nutrition committee will be formed from the group present. This nutrition committee will be part of the civilian defense council.

– 75 years ago, Feb. 11, 1942

Anoka Herald

Dial-a-Computer aids students

Anoka has in its Senior High School, one of the first dial-a-computer systems. What the students have is direct access to a computer in Minneapolis. The computer is linked to the school, by conventional telephone circuits, to a teletypewriter located in a mathematics classroom. The students dial the computer and receive acknowledgment. The students then type in the instructions for solving a problem.

– 50 years ago, Feb. 10, 1967

Anoka County Union

Fire guts apartment building

Fire gutted a townhome building under construction in Coon Rapids early Wednesday morning, but action by the Coon Rapids Fire Department prevented an explosion from a dozen propane tanks surrounding the complex. The fire department received the call of a fire at 13161 Meadowwood Way N.W., at 4:54 a.m. Feb. 5. The fire was in a new townhouse development east of the Riverdale Crossing Shopping Center.

– 25 years ago, Feb. 7, 1992

Coon Rapids Herald

