AMSA thespians create a jungle in their auditorium

Audiences will be transported from Minnesota’s tundra to an Indian jungle when they attend Anoka Middle School for the Arts’ upcoming production of “The Jungle Book.” Elijah Elliott plays Mowgli in Anoka Middle School for the Arts’ upcoming production of “The Jungle Book.”Photo courtesy of Jefferson Fietek

A new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s beloved story, the production follows Mowgli, a lost child who befriends Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther.

Though Mowgli finds many animals friendly, there is one that remains an enemy: Shere Khan the tiger.

Jefferson Fietek directs the show, the second to last in the 2016-2017 season, which centers around the theme “Where Do I Belong?”

Joining Fietek on the creative team are lighting designer Ashley Stock, costume and mask designer Jones Liebenow, set designer Matt Kari and graphic designer Tara Nitz.

“The biggest challenge with the design of the show was the jungle itself,” Fietek said. “I told the designer that I wanted a jungle world that could (be) climbed on, swung around on and leaped off of – basically like a jungle gym. I also wanted the jungle to leave the stage and encroach into the audience.”

The show runs two weekends, Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be Feb. 19.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students under 18, and $3 for kids 5 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.amsatheater.org, by calling 866-967-8167 or at the door one hour before each performance.

“Our production of ‘The Jungle Book’ appeals to all ages with adventure, laughs and danger,” Fietek said. “It is also a universal story about the importance of family, and that family isn’t always the one we are born into.”

The production is held in the auditorium of AMSA’s Fred Moore campus, 1523 Fifth Ave. S., Anoka.

