Kameron Davis scored 13 points in Spring Lake Park’s loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Spring Lake Park boys basketball team lost to Robbinsdale Armstrong 81-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Elkerton led the Panthers with 14 points while Kameron Davis added 13 and Gabe Myren contributed 11.

SLP is now 4-16 overall.