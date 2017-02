Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Sydney Zgutowicz reached the 1,000-point club on Friday, scoring 17 points in St. Francis’ 59-55 win against Big Lake. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Sydney Zgutowicz led the St. Francis girls basketball team with 17 points on Feb. 10 in a 59-55 win against Big Lake. The junior’s performance also helped her reach 1,000 career points. Zgutowicz is averaging 15.1 points per game this season.

Danah Ocsan scored 15 points in the win while Mae Grahek added 12 points.

The Fighting Saints are 13-7 overall and 8-2 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.