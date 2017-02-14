Blaine masseur accused of sexually violating customer

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A Blaine masseur is accused of sexually violating a client Feb. 10 at a Northtown Mall massage salon, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 13 by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

Blaine resident Junting He, 56, was charged with a felony of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, a woman told Blaine police that she purchased an hour-long massage and had undressed completely. She said at one point, her masseur asked her to lay on her back. He began massaging her chest and breasts before putting a finger in her vagina. She pulled away and ended the massage.

The woman told authorities that her masseur gave her a business card with Chinese handwriting on it. She called the police and later went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Blaine police learned from the business manager that He was the only man working at massage salon on Feb. 10 and she recognized his handwriting on the business card, according to the complaint.

