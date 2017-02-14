Federal funds for 2 county road projects

Anoka County has been awarded federal dollars for two road improvement projects in Coon Rapids in the latest round of funding recommended by the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board.

hrough the regional solicitation process that allocated dollars for 2020 and 2021 projects from a pot of $208 million in the federal Surface Transportation Program, an overpass project at Foley Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 11) and the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe railway tracks between Coon Rapids and Egret boulevards will receive $7 million. In addition, a project to reconstruct Hanson Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 78) from Northdale Boulevard to just south of Main Street has been awarded $2.13 million.

But the Transportation Advisory Board recommendation has to go through a lengthy process before it becomes final, according to Elaine Koutsoukos, board coordinator.

The selected projects – there were 58 overall – will be included in the Metropolitan Council’s draft Transportation Improvement Program, which will be available for public review over the summer, Koutsoukos said.

Following the public review, the advisory board will adopt the final Transportation Improvement Program and the Metropolitan Council will then concur with the action, she said.

“No changes are likely in the selected projects,” Koutsoukos said.

State and federal agencies also have to sign off on the funding allocations, so final approval is not expected to take place until late in the year, she said.

The federal dollars only pay a portion of the project cost, but in the case of the Hanson project, which has an estimated price tag of $2.9 million, it is a substantial amount, according to Doug Fischer, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation.

County and city of Coon Rapids funds will pay the balance of the cost, Fischer said.

But the Foley grade separation project has an estimated total cost of $18.44 million and will require more than county and city funding to make up the difference, he said.

The county will be looking to the Counties Transit Improvement Board for a contribution, Fischer said.

According to County Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the Anoka County Board’s Transportation Committee and is one of two County Board members serving on the Counties Transit Improvement Board, the board typically funds up to 30 percent of a project’s cost.

But the Counties Transit Improvement Board – which comprises five metro area counties (Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington) and was created following a sales tax increase approved by the 2008 Minnesota Legislature to fund transit projects in those counties – is currently considering dissolving.

A preliminary resolution to dissolve and allow each county to go it alone was approved at the transit board’s Jan. 18 meeting, but negotiations will have to take place among the transit board members to determine how future projects are funded if it does dissolve, Schulte said.

According to Fischer, both the Foley and Hanson projects “scored well on funding criteria that included eliminating crashes and relieving congestion.”

In previous years, the county has sought federal funding more than once through the TIGER program as well as the regional solicitation cycle for the Foley overpass project, but without success, Fischer said.

At its July 5, 2016, meeting, the Coon Rapids City Council adopted resolutions in support of the county’s efforts to obtain federal funding for these two projects.

The county’s plan for the Foley project includes a four-lane divided road with a median, a grade separation at the railroad tracks, improved access to the Foley park-and-ride lot with a traffic signal, restricted turn movements and a separate sidewalk or multiuse trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The city’s support was dependent on a second median break on Foley for left-turn movements in addition to the one at the park-and-ride to provide access to businesses located on Foley between Coon Rapids Boulevard and the railroad tracks.

The plan also includes an extended left-turn lane on westbound Coon Rapids Boulevard turning left onto southbound Foley at the Foley-Coon Rapids boulevards intersection.

For Hanson, the preliminary plan calls for a four-lane, median-divided highway, restricted turn movements and a multipurpose pedestrian trail.

Under the proposal, three existing full-access intersections at Grouse Street, 122nd Circle and 119th Avenue would be reduced to three-quarter access, while the city’s Lions Coon Creek Park would be cut to right-in, right-out access.

Council members made it clear that the city’s letter of support – the motion passed 4-3 – was contingent on at least a three-quarter access at the park entrance, and once the federal dollars were approved, the city leaders wanted to sit down with county officials to talk about the design before the final plan was completed.

Any city financial contribution to both projects would require a joint powers agreement, spelling out the scope of the projects and cost sharing, to be approved by both the County Board and City Council, according to Tim Himmer, city public works director.