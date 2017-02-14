Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

What a historic year it’s been for the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team. In the NJCAA Division III national poll on Feb. 7, the Golden Rams were ranked No. 1 at 19-2.

Unfortunately the next day, Anoka-Ramsey lost 76-73 at Riverland Community College. I type this the day before the weekly polls come out. The Golden Rams will likely slip from their No. 1 spot.

Anoka-Ramsey has been ranked all season. But getting recognized as the top team in the country should build that confidence even more. The mindset of the team probably has changed from “let’s make the national tournament” to “let’s do some damage in the national tournament.”

It’s a long road to get there, though. The postseason region and district tournaments are a grind. And Anoka-Ramsey still has four regular season games remaining. One of those is against No. 6 St. Cloud Technical & Community College on Feb. 15. You can read a recap of that game on abcnewspapers.com.

The Section 7AAA wrestling team tournament should be a classic. A likely championship showdown between No. 3 state-ranked Anoka and No. 4 St. Francis is looming.

St. Francis wrestlers sat in the front row near Anoka’s bench when the Tornadoes beat up on Coon Rapids on Feb. 10 for the Northwest Suburban Conference title. It’s a “we’re waiting” move, which I 100 percent can appreciate.

College notes

Chris Hecker, a Ham Lake native and Anoka High School graduate placed 16th for the St. Scholastica men’s ski team in the 10 km classic race of the Rhinelander Qualifier on Feb. 11.

Anna Nelson, a Coon Rapids High School graduate, placed second in the mile run for the St. Scholastica women’s track and field team on Feb. 11 at the Yellowjacket Open in Wisconsin. Her time 5:48.55 is a season best.

Comments, complaints or story ideas for Sam? Send them to [email protected].