Anoka wins NWSC title, turns its attention to sections

The Anoka wrestling team holds up the Golden Shoes trophy after defeating Coon Rapids 59-3 on Feb. 10. The win also secured the Northwest Suburban Conference championship. (Photo by Sam Herder)

It was quite the birthday gift for Anoka head wrestling coach Todd Springer. Another impressive regular season for the Tornadoes wrapped up on Feb. 10 with a dominating 59-3 win against Coon Rapids.

The win brought the Golden Shoes trophy to Anoka along with the Northwest Suburban Conference title. The Tornadoes finished the season 7-0 in conference duals while the Cardinals finished 7-1.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coon Rapids and their program,” Springer said. “It’s a dogfight every year. They’re so well coached and their guys just get after it. So to be able to end it for the conference title at the end of the year like this is bittersweet.”

Jon Swobodny got Coon Rapids off on the right foot with a 4-3 decision at 106 pounds. But Anoka rolled to win the final 13 weight classes. Dylan Droegemueller lifts his opponent into a takedown at 126 pounds. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Despite the score differential, the dual ended with some fireworks with Coon Rapids’ Tim Mandyck, ranked No. 4 at 285 pounds, and No. 6 Brandon Frankfurth squaring off. The two needed multiple overtimes to settle it, but Frankfurth tallied the last score to win 3-2.

“That was a great match, that last match,” Springer said. (Frankfurth) is just such an incredible guy. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s going to go somewhere big for football. But I told him the other day, you’re only a junior and you’d make a great wrestler somewhere, too.”

Anoka now turns it attention to the Section 7AAA team tournament on Feb. 17 at Forest Lake High School with hopes to return to state. A likely showdown in the championship dual against St. Francis looms. The Tornadoes are ranked No. 3 in the state and have eight individuals ranked. St. Francis is No. 4 and has six individuals ranked.

“We always talk about peaking,” Springer said. “You have to be quite the scientist to make sure that happens. With all the illness out there and injuries, how hard do I push them? How hard don’t I, along with trying to get other guys in the lineup and everything else. But I really feel this year we’re peaking right at that right time. We’re hungry. We see St. Francis – the whole team was here sitting front row next to our bench. I hope they got a good view of that 59-3 score.”

Section quarterfinal duals are at 4 p.m. followed by the semifinals at 6 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.

