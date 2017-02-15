Girls hockey teams have their seasons end in section playoffs

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Elk River 2, Andover 0 Claire Butorac scored the game-winning goal in double overtime as Andover defeated Cambridge-Isanti in the Section 7AA quarterfinals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Fourth-seeded Andover fell one game short of the Section 7AA title game, losing 2-0 to top-seeded Elk River on Feb. 11.

The Huskies got to the semifinals in dramatic fashion, as Claire Butorac scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to defeat Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals. But the momentum stopped two days later when Elk River scored two goals in the second period to get the win.

Andover finishes its season with a 11-15-1 record.

Forest Lake 5, St. Francis/North Branch 1 Lauren White recorded an assist for St. Francis/North Branch in a 5-1 loss to Forest Lake in the Section 7AA quarterfinals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The young seventh-seeded St. Francis/North Branch team had its season end in the Section 7AA quarterfinals at the hands of second-seeded Forest Lake on Feb. 9 in a 5-1 loss.

Forest Lake scored three goals in the first period to take command of the game. Sophia Zebro had the lone goal for the Fighting Saints, assisted by Sydney Green and Lauren White.

The Rangers had a 43-10 shots-on-goal advantage.

St. Francis/North Branch ends its season at 13-12-1.

Rogers 3, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 2 Mallory Corrigan and the Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey team had their season end with a 3-2 loss to Rogers in the Section 5AA quarterfinals. (Photo by Bill Jones)

A late comeback fell short for the fourth-seeded Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey team. A 3-2 loss on Feb. 11 to fifth-seeded Rogers ended its season in the Section 5AA quarterfinals.

After the Panthers took a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the first period from a Kamryn Crawford goal, assisted by Bryna DelCastillo, Rogers scored two goals late in the period and one more in the third.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, DelCastillo made it interesting with a goal, assisted by Megan Ganley and Maddie Blomquist. But Rogers’ 3-2 lead would hold to advance them to the semifinals against Blaine on Feb. 14.

SLP/CR finishes its season 15-10-1.

Centennial 7, Anoka 1 Kjersten Larson and the Anoka girls hockey team lost 7-1 to Centennial in the Section 5AA quarterfinals. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Third-seeded and No. 8 ranked Centennial took care of sixth-seeded Anoka in the Section 5AA quarterfinals on Feb. 11, winning 7-1.

The Cougars scored the first seven goals of the game until Anna Guimont got Anoka on the board with a power-play goal, assisted by Maddie Mashuga and Monty Bertolas. Centennial had a big advantage on shots on goal, 42-24.

The Tornadoes finish their season 12-13-1.

